Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,969,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 72,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $201.13. 802,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,716. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $206.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

