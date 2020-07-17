Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Invests $200,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $260.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.84. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

