Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

