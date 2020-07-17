Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 14,931 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,127,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,620,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,608,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

