Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.