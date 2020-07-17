Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 31,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,207. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88.

