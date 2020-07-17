Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $0.90 target price (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of AUMN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 50,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,622. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

