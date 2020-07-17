Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.23.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $216.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

