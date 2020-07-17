Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.24. 98,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

