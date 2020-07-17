Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

GS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.89. 99,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

