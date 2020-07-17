Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

