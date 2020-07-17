Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.24. 98,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.