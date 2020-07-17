Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

GS stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.35. 47,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,715. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

