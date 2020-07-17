GoldMint Market Capitalization Reaches $938,237.80 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $938,237.80 and approximately $234.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01879438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00189049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001063 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

