Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.77) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 744.86 ($9.17).

Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 590.80 ($7.27). 601,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 649.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.32.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

