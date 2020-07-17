GreenPower (GRN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,337.00

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and CoinFalcon. GreenPower has a market cap of $5.60 million and $4,337.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

GreenPower Coin Trading

GreenPower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

