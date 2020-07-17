Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

