GVC’s (GVC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on GVC from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 790 ($9.72) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 975 ($12.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 980 ($12.06).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock traded down GBX 33.60 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 879.80 ($10.83). The stock had a trading volume of 10,788,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 789.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 761.97.

In related news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.