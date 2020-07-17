H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,469. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,493.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. H & R Block’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

