Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,140 by Analysts at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Halma to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

Halma stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,262 ($27.84). 1,317,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,279.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,129.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

