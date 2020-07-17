Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,140 by Analysts at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Halma to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).
Halma stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,262 ($27.84). 1,317,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,279.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,129.26.
In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
