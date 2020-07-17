Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HLMAF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

