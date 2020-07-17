Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $711,000 Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,760,000 after buying an additional 122,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.83. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $127.36. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

