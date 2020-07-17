Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $819,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 201,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.