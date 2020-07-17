Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,180. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

