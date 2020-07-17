Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $998,000 in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at $889,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $32,562.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,368.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,456 shares of company stock worth $5,319,962 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

MNTA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,939. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

