Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after buying an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 121,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,776. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

