Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 400 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

