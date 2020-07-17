Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 600 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,458. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

