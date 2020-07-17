Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,644. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

