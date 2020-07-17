Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 11,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,989. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

