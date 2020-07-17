Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €126.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €126.20 ($141.80) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €141.35 ($158.82).

HNR1 stock traded up €0.60 ($0.67) during trading on Thursday, hitting €157.80 ($177.30). 90,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.81. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

