Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.35 ($158.82).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 traded up €0.60 ($0.67) during trading on Thursday, reaching €157.80 ($177.30). 90,402 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €154.34 and a 200 day moving average of €154.81. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.