HANNOVER RUECK/S’s (HVRRY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

HVRRY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.15. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.