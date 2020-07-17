Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 3,069 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 304.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $209.85. 84,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.