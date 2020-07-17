Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 776 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 543,101 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,422,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 10,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,464. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

