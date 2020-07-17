Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 80,592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 245,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,674,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

