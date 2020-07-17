Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 2,510 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,868,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 112,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

