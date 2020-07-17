Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. 16,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,154. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

