Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. 78,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.