Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

