Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.78. 64,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,815. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

