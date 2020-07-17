Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. 25,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

