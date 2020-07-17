Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$83.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.