Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. People’s United Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 60,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

