Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $525,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $594,000.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

