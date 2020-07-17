Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 4,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,899. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

In related news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $205,208. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

