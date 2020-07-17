Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 86,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,347. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

