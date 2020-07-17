Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

