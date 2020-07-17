Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. 28,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,234. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $143.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.