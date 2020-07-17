Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $277,446,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $56,873,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $48,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,053 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,727. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

